October 13, 1942 – August 11, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Wally was love.

He was the kindest human being most of us will ever know. He was “Minnesota nice” personified.

He was known for his friendly smile, his big heart and his legendary ability to remember people’s names.

Wally was born and raised in Richmond. He was an amazing athlete and was inducted into the Eden Valley High School Hall of Fame. He excelled in football, basketball, track, and especially baseball. Following his high school graduation, Wally signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Soon thereafter, he married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Eades, and they became proud parents to Mike and Cherie. He was the best dad ever, and he loved his kids with his whole heart. He also loved the grocery business. His work ethic was beyond compare. He worked six days a week and on Sundays, he led songs at the Eden Valley Church of God.

Wally traveled the world, but he never forgot where he came from. He was devoted to Paynesville, where he humbly served the community through his work with the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, the Jaycees, and the Community Service Center. He earned several civic awards, but his greatest honor came from handing out ice cream treats to the children after the Town and Country Days kiddie parade.

Wally became Papa at age 45, when his first grandchild, Max, was born. Max was soon joined by Elliott, Jamison and Aubrey, and those four grandkids became his world. He tirelessly pushed them on the swing, read to them, played cards and board games, and taught them to waterski. Dried their tears. He spent countless hours attending their football and basketball games, their cross-country meets, their band and orchestra concerts. And he loved every minute. There was only one rule at Papa’s house: at breakfast, you can’t eat your cookie until you finish your doughnut. But even that rule was rarely enforced.

Watching his grandchildren grow up and experience the absolute joy of becoming parents themselves was Papa’s dream come true. His great-grandchildren, Paisley, Teagan, Wally, Amelia, Carter, Daisy, Jayden and Graham were his shining stars.

Wally is gone, but his kind and caring legacy will never be forgotten by those who loved him so very much: his cherished wife of 65 years, Darlene; his children, Mike (and Sheila) and Cherie (and Clay); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna (and Bob) Backes; his sister-in-law, Agnes Thyen; his brother-in-law, Florian Kalthoff; his brother-in-law, Dave (and Bine) Eades and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Betty Thyen; his sisters Mickey Adams and Doris Kalthoff; his brothers LeRoy (Speed) and Roger; his sister-in-law, Angie Thyen and his brother-in-law, Floyd Adams.

Wally’s visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Paynesville Lutheran Church. An additional brief visitation will take place the following

morning, August 28, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the same church. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

True to his generous spirit, Wally chose to donate his body to the University of Minnesota Medical School.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, and proceeds will benefit the causes closest to his heart.