September 23, 1939 – August 11, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Mary Sue Kunde, age 86, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2026, at The Sanctuary, St. Cloud. Arrangements for her interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery are being made, an announcement will follow with details.

Mary Sue Kunde was born on September 23, 1939, to Norman and Thelma (Fletcher) Parish in Lane, Oklahoma. She attended Atoka High School in Atoka, Oklahoma. She met the love of her life, Donald W. Kunde, in Abilene, Texas, while Donald was actively serving in the United States Airforce. They were blessed with three children together. Together they enjoyed camping and fishing. They settled in New Hope in the late 1960’s. Mary Sue enjoyed playing cards with her friends and playing volleyball. She worked at Control Data as a supervisor for the majority of her career. Mary Sue spent a lot of time with her grandchildren, her pride and joys, she truly loved spending time with family. She traveled throughout her life around America and had a knack for sewing and crochet. Mary Sue was the most caring, kind, and loving person, all would have been blessed to know her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald W. Kunde; her parents, Norman and Thelma Parish; son, Ronald W. Kunde; sister, Norma Altum.

Mary Sue is survived by her son, Dale W. (Buffy) Kunde; daughter, Connie (Dan) Chapman; grandchildren, Christopher Chapman, Samantha (Devon) Revering, Jacob Kunde; great-grandchildren, Kyle Tomczik, Allie Chapman, Reece Revering.