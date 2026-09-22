Drop In Thursday Evenings To Try Pottery, Mosaics, And Woodworking At Paramount Arts Studios
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a fun, unique interactive date night, or an evening out with friends, a new season of Arts Underground starts this Thursday at the Paramount Center for the Arts.
The program runs on Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. most Thursdays through mid-May.
All ages and experience levels are welcome. Anyone under 18 years old is required to have an adult with them. The cost is $10 per person, per visit, which includes all the materials for all the studios. It is a drop-in program on a first-come, first-served basis.
Arts Underground offers people of all ages the chance to explore the Paramount Arts Studios working with a studio mentor; you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay, or creating a painting or drawing.
If you go, you should use the north doors in the back of the building. Once inside, use the stairs or the elevators to go to the lower-level Visual Arts Department.
October Visual Arts Classes
Upcoming classes include:
Oct. 3 – Introduction to Printmaking
Oct. 5 – Create a Whimsical Fused Glass Bird
Oct. 6 – 3D Cutting Board
Oct. 6 – Intro to Felting: Simple Two-Dimensional Landscapes
Oct. 10 – Introduction to Wood Carving
Oct. 13 – Introduction to Quilting
Oct. 17 – Catherine Hearding Watercolor Workshop
Oct. 19 – Hailing Stick
Oct. 20 – Wet Felting Unique Wool Vessels!
Oct. 21 – Sculpting Flowers with Porcelain
Oct. 24 – How to Draw Faces!
Oct. 24 – Intro to Memoir Workshop
Oct. 28 – Art Appreciation Class
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz