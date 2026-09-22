ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a fun, unique interactive date night, or an evening out with friends, a new season of Arts Underground starts this Thursday at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

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The program runs on Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. most Thursdays through mid-May.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Anyone under 18 years old is required to have an adult with them. The cost is $10 per person, per visit, which includes all the materials for all the studios. It is a drop-in program on a first-come, first-served basis.

Photo by Maria Baranova on Unsplash Wood lathe shaping a wooden object

Arts Underground offers people of all ages the chance to explore the Paramount Arts Studios working with a studio mentor; you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay, or creating a painting or drawing.

If you go, you should use the north doors in the back of the building. Once inside, use the stairs or the elevators to go to the lower-level Visual Arts Department.

October Visual Arts Classes

Upcoming classes include:

Oct. 3 – Introduction to Printmaking

Oct. 5 – Create a Whimsical Fused Glass Bird

Oct. 6 – 3D Cutting Board

Oct. 6 – Intro to Felting: Simple Two-Dimensional Landscapes

Oct. 10 – Introduction to Wood Carving

Oct. 13 – Introduction to Quilting

Oct. 17 – Catherine Hearding Watercolor Workshop

Oct. 19 – Hailing Stick

Oct. 20 – Wet Felting Unique Wool Vessels!

Oct. 21 – Sculpting Flowers with Porcelain

Oct. 24 – How to Draw Faces!

Oct. 24 – Intro to Memoir Workshop

Oct. 28 – Art Appreciation Class