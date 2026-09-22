Drop In Thursday Evenings To Try Pottery, Mosaics, And Woodworking At Paramount Arts Studios

Drop In Thursday Evenings To Try Pottery, Mosaics, And Woodworking At Paramount Arts Studios

Photo by Earl Wilcox on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a fun, unique interactive date night, or an evening out with friends, a new season of Arts Underground starts this Thursday at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The program runs on Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. most Thursdays through mid-May.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Anyone under 18 years old is required to have an adult with them. The cost is $10 per person, per visit, which includes all the materials for all the studios. It is a drop-in program on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wood lathe shaping a wooden object
Photo by Maria Baranova on Unsplash

Arts Underground offers people of all ages the chance to explore the Paramount Arts Studios working with a studio mentor; you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay, or creating a painting or drawing.

If you go, you should use the north doors in the back of the building. Once inside, use the stairs or the elevators to go to the lower-level Visual Arts Department.

October Visual Arts Classes

Upcoming classes include:
Oct. 3 – Introduction to Printmaking
Oct. 5 – Create a Whimsical Fused Glass Bird
Oct. 6 – 3D Cutting Board
Oct. 6 – Intro to Felting: Simple Two-Dimensional Landscapes
Oct. 10 – Introduction to Wood Carving
Oct. 13 – Introduction to Quilting
Oct. 17 – Catherine Hearding Watercolor Workshop
Oct. 19 – Hailing Stick
Oct. 20 – Wet Felting Unique Wool Vessels!
Oct. 21 – Sculpting Flowers with Porcelain
Oct. 24 – How to Draw Faces!
Oct. 24 – Intro to Memoir Workshop
Oct. 28 – Art Appreciation Class

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids

From mail-order guilt to evil movie children to a candy rumor that had zero basis in reality, these are the fears that defined a generation of kids.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON