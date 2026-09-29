MAPLE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Maple Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles were all going west on Highway 55 when they crashed. 22-year-old Cody Grant of Maple Lake and 34-year-old Ashley Nathan of Otsego were both taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

39-year-old Cristian Guzman of Minneapolis was not hurt in the crash. The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Fire Department, Allina Ambulance, and Buffalo Junction Towing all assisted at the scene.

Sartell Gallery See pictures of Sartell new and old.

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.