St. Cloud Man Hurt in Wright County Crash

MAPLE LAKE -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Lake Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Kevin Brisk of St. Cloud was eastbound on Highway 55 just before 1:00 p.m. and was trying to make a left turn onto Wright County Road 8.

The patrol says Brisk turned on a flashing yellow arrow and collided with a westbound car driven by 59-year-old Vernon Zoller of Kimball.

Brisk was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Zoller was not hurt.