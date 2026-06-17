KANDOTA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man was hurt after his pickup collided with a semi tractor on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 71 in Todd County at about 9:50 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 67-year-old Daniel Wiener of Sauk Centre was northbound on highway 71 when his pickup was struck by the semi near Todd County Road 2 in Kandota Township.

Wiener was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 62-year-old Dean Ryks of Belgrade, was not hurt.

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