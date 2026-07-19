MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two adults and a young boy were sent to the hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon near Melrose. The incident took place about 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 33-year-old Jackie Dennis of Sandy Springs, GA, and a car being driven by 26-year-old Demetrius Rosas of St. Paul were both going west on I-94 near mile marker 132 when they crashed.

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Dennis was taken to the Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in Dennis's car, 63-year-old Beatrice Wilson of Crystal and an 8-year-old boy, were also taken to the Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rosas was not hurt in the crash.

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