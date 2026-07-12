Saturday Afternoon Crash Leaves Teenage Motorcyclist In Critical Condition
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after colliding with an SUV in Roseville on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Interstate 35W.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle being ridden by 19-year-old Jacob Laqua of Stacy and an SUV being driven by 34-year-old Blake Biers of St. Paul were both going south on I-35W when they collided with each other.
Laqua was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet. Biers was not hurt in the crash.
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