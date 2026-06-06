MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they crashed the truck they were driving on Saturday morning. The crash happened about 10:40 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Box Truck being driven by 64-year-old Sadie Allen of Parkers Prairie was going west on I-94 when she lost control, went off the road, and hit the crash cushion/impact attenuator on the end of the concrete barrier.

Allen was taken to the Monticello hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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