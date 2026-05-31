BENTON COUNTY (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle near St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred a little before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Christopher Crosno of Waite Park was going south on Highway 23 near the intersection of Highway 95 when he crashed his motorcycle. Crosno was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

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