STARBUCK (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Starbuck on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 29 and Pope County Road 18 at about 12:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 78-year-old Linda Smith of Benson was going south on Highway 29, and another SUV being driven by 19-year-old Nathan Brown of Long Prairie was going east on County Road 18 when they collided in the intersection.

Smith and a passenger in her SUV, 75-year-old Terrance Smith of Benson, were both taken to the Glenwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was not hurt in the crash.

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