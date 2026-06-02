MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a rollover crash on Monday.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 47-year-old Ivan Chisholm of St. Cloud is believed to have been drinking alcohol before leaving the road and rolling his car.

Chisholm's passenger, 36-year-old Lashanika Jones of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chisholm was not hurt.

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