Passenger Injured in Monticello Rollover Crash on I-94
MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a rollover crash on Monday.
The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 47-year-old Ivan Chisholm of St. Cloud is believed to have been drinking alcohol before leaving the road and rolling his car.
Chisholm's passenger, 36-year-old Lashanika Jones of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chisholm was not hurt.
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