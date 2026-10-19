St. Cloud Police Arrest Teenager After Friday Shooting on Quarry Road
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating reports of a shooting incident on Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Quarry Road at 3:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots heard in the area.
Police canvassed the scene and found several spent shell casings. Officers also spoke with several witnesses who said two cars were driving in the area when one of them stopped.
Police learned two occupants got out of the stopped vehicle and fired at the second vehicle. Both vehicles then fled the area.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify the two vehicles involved in the altercation and one of the occupants. Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from St. Cloud and brought him to a juvenile detention center, where he is being held on charges related to the shooting.
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