ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An elderly man was rescued from a riverbank after he walked away from a St. Cloud medical facility on Monday.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a missing person report just after 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of CentraCare Circle. Officers arrived to find a 75-year-old man, considered to be a vulnerable adult, had walked away from a medical clinic in the area.

Officers requested assistance from St. Cloud Fire, the Sartell Police Department's drone team, and a Stearns County Sheriff's Office bloodhound.

Authorities say the bloodhound was able to track the man through a wooded area and onto a steep bank of the Sauk River. The man was unable to free himself and required law enforcement personnel to rescue him from the area.

He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

We Were Not Okay: 15 Scenes From '80s Movies and TV That Left Kids Emotionally Wrecked So grab a tissue and/or call your therapist, because you're going to need a moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz