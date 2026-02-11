ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is issuing an update on a hit-and-run crash at 13th Street North and 10th Avenue North on January 29th.

Officers were responding to a call to assist Pope County authorities in searching for a vehicle that was involved in a burglary there. A St. Cloud officer spotted the vehicle leaving a parking lot in the 4100 block of Division Street, but the driver eluded the officer.

A short time later, the suspect's vehicle was reported to be involved in a crash in North St. Cloud, with the driver fleeing on foot. The suspect, 29-year-old Colton Armstrong of St. Cloud, escaped the scene.

The St. Cloud Police SWAT team served a search warrant at around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue South.

Armstrong was arrested at the scene without incident and was booked into the Stearns County Jail on a Department of Corrections felony warrant for violation of release, a Pope County warrant for 3rd-degree burglary, and probable cause for fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

