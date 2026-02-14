ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman was seriously hurt after a crash in North St. Cloud on Friday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of 5th Street North just before 1:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Police say 32-year-old Christopher Otte of Avon was westbound on 5th Avenue when his SUV swerved into the oncoming lane and struck a minivan head-on.

The crash pinned the female driver inside the van and caused it to catch fire. The St. Cloud Fire Department arrived on the scene, extricated the driver from the van, and put out the flames.

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. Otte was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Otte was impaired at the time of the crash. Officers were able to secure a warrant for a blood draw while he was being treated at the hospital. Results are pending.

Otte was treated at the hospital and booked into the Stearns County Jail on probable cause for charges related to the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the reconstruction of the crash. The Investigation is ongoing.

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Are These 16 Classic American Meals Finally Making a Comeback? From casserole-night favorites to full-on beige-on-beige comfort, these American dinners fell out of fashion — but could they be on their way back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz