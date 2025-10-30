Police Seek Help Locating St. Cloud Boys Missing Since September

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are asking for help finding two 15-year-old boys who were last seen in St. Cloud on September 27th.

The teens are Hispanic identical twins and are fluent in Spanish.

The boys were last seen leaving together on foot from the 1000 block of Washington Memorial Drive.

Police say Yermi Rodrigo Norberto and Dani Alfredo Norberto are believed to have returned to Marshall, where they used to live.

