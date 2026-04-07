ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are releasing an update on the fire at Westwood Elementary School last week.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally started and was contained to a bathroom in the school. Police say the suspect is a juvenile and a student at Westwood.

There is no further information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The initial call came in at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31st. Students and staff were evacuated with no injuries.

The smoke damage from the fire prompted school officials to close the school this week and have the students learn remotely.

The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Monday, April 13th.

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