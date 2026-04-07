Juvenile Suspect Identified in Westwood Elementary Fire

Juvenile Suspect Identified in Westwood Elementary Fire

Lee Voss, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are releasing an update on the fire at Westwood Elementary School last week.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally started and was contained to a bathroom in the school. Police say the suspect is a juvenile and a student at Westwood.

There is no further information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The initial call came in at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31st. Students and staff were evacuated with no injuries.

The smoke damage from the fire prompted school officials to close the school this week and have the students learn remotely.

The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Monday, April 13th.

Quiz: Do you know your state insect?

Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. 

Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park

St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. 

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: st cloud police department
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON