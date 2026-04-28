ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A simulated crash at St. Cloud Apollo High School on Wednesday morning will teach students the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

The mock crash will also act as a training exercise for first responders.

Members of the community will see multiple emergency vehicles at Apollo from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

There is no cause for alarm despite what will appear as a large-scale emergency.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be joined by St. Cloud Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol, CentraCare Ambulance, Life Link Air Ambulance, St. Cloud Public Works, Daniel Funeral Home, and Collin Bros. Towing.

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