ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Chief is asking members of the community to stop following vehicles around town.

Chief Jeff Oxton says they are aware that some community members and community organizations have set up response teams to monitor ICE activity in our area.

Oxton says the drivers are following ICE vehicles, or vehicles they believe are ICE, and in some instances, in a careless and distracted manner.

The chief says some of his officers have been followed and confronted while conducting enforcement activities unrelated to immigration, including arrests for weapons and drug sales.

Oxton says this behavior increases the risk to officers, bystanders, and those involved.

He says the police department recognizes the First Amendment rights people have, but following other vehicles can be frightening, dangerous, and potentially unlawful.

