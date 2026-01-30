ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two runaway girls who were believed to be in St. Cloud have been found safe elsewhere.

The St. Cloud Police Department says an outside agency has notified them that 16-year-old Chloe Merrow and 15-year-old Maci Covey have been found safe.

St. Cloud Police were notified on January 20th by the Olmstead County Sheriff's Office about two teenage girls who had run away together from a non-secure juvenile facility.

Police said at the time that one of the two were likely in the St. Cloud area, although neither appeared to have any connections to the St. Cloud area.

