ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman who was pinned inside her burning van after a crash in St. Cloud on Friday has lost her unborn baby.

The St. Cloud Police Department has issued an update on the crash that seriously injured 34-year-old Nastaho Amare of St. Cloud. Police say Amare was in the late stages of pregnancy when a suspected drunk driver hit her van head-on.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of 5th Street North just before 1:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Police say 32-year-old Christopher Otte of Avon was westbound on 5th Avenue when his SUV swerved into the oncoming lane and struck Amare's minivan.

The crash pinned Amare inside the van and caused it to catch fire. The St. Cloud Fire Department arrived on the scene, extricated her from the van, and put out the flames.

Amare is listed in critical condition at St. Cloud Hospital. Otte was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Police believe Otte was impaired at the time of the crash. Officers were able to secure a warrant for a blood draw while he was being treated at the hospital. Results are pending.

