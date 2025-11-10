Man Arrested After Standoff With St. Cloud Police Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was arrested on Saturday after a standoff with police.

St. Cloud Police officers responded to the 200 block of 20th Avenue N at around 3:40 p.m. for a threats complaint.

While on scene, officers developed probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Twon Pablo Hiroshima for assaulting and threatening a 29-year-old woman.

Police say Hiroshima refused to surrender, and the St. Clod SWAT team was called in to negotiate with him. Authorities secured a search warrant for Hiroshima's residence and made entry at 7:40 p.m. Officers were able to arrest Hiroshima without further incident.

Police brought Hiroshima to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained when falling during the arrest and due to intoxication.

Hiroshima was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and felony threats of violence.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

