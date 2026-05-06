ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A boy on a bike was hurt when he was struck by a pickup in north St. Cloud on Tuesday night.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and 8th Street North at around 9:50 p.m. Officers arrived to find a boy hurt and the striking pickup gone from the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Winner Marube of St. Cloud, later returned to the scene where he met with officers. Police Say Marube admitted to driving the pickup and striking the boy on his bike.

Officers believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash and that Marube was impaired. He was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

The boy was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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