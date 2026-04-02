UPDATE: Missing St. Cloud Man Found Safe

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have canceled a missing persons alert after the Minnesota State Patrol found a vulnerable adult who went missing overnight.

Police say 55-year-old William Nabors walked away from his residence in the 400 block of 15th Avenue SE at 2:15 a.m.

Nabors did not have a wallet, money, or cell phone with him. He is described as Native American, 6'1", 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray North Face jacket, light colored sweatpants, and black shoes.

Nabors has dementia and other medical conditions that put him at risk.

Police say the family believes he may ask strangers for a ride to the Twin Cities area.

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