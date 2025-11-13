ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department has released new information on a violent crash on County Road 75 and Traverse Road last week.

Police say the 15-year-old boy who was critically hurt in the crash has now died. Everyone else involved in the crash has been treated at the hospital and released.

St. Cloud Police were called to the intersection of County Road 75 and Traverse Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4th. Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy in the front passenger seat unconscious and not breathing. Officers and St. Cloud Fire personnel provided life-saving measures before the boy was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. He was then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The backseat passenger in the vehicle was pinned inside and had to be extricated. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car, 22-year-old Anwar Kahlin, was northbound on County Road 75 and was turning left onto Traverse Road on a green light when his car was struck by a southbound car that also had a green light. Kahlin was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way and brought to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other car, 20-year-old Cooper Wente of St. Cloud, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.