Gunfire Reported in St. Cloud Sparks Police Investigation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in north St. Cloud on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Centennial Drive at about 11:20 p.m.
The responding officers canvassed the area and were unable to find any victims or reports of property damage. However, officers did locate several spent shell casings in the area.
Based on their initial investigation, the gunfire does not appear to be a random incident.
The police department's Criminal Investigative Unit is asking residents in the area to check their exterior cameras for any footage that can help police with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.
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