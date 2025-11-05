Serious Crash on County Road 75 Leaves Four Injured in St. Cloud

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Tuesday night.

St. Cloud Police were called to the intersection of County Road 75 and Traverse Road at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy in the front passenger seat unconscious and not breathing. Officers and St. Cloud Fire personnel provided life-saving measures before the boy was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. He was then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The backseat passenger in the vehicle was pinned inside and had to be extricated. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car, 22-year-old Anwar Kahlin, was northbound on County Road 75 and was turning left onto Traverse Road on a green light when his car was struck by a southbound car that also had a green light.

Kahin was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way and brought to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the southbound car, 20-year-old Cooper Wente of St. Cloud, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

