ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police arrested a man on Thursday night after multiple reports of a man threatening people with a gun.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 10th Avenue North at approximately 8:00 p.m. Witnesses told police that a man with a handgun had been threatening multiple people in the area before entering a nearby home.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and began talking with the suspect. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Cortney Turney of St. Cloud.

The department's Criminal Investigative Unit secured a search warrant, and the St. Cloud Police SWAT team was called in to assist in serving the warrant on the house.

Police say Turney exited the house a short time later and was arrested without incident.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to check their outdoor cameras for any footage that may be helpful in their investigation.

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