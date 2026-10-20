ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was seriously hurt after she was struck by a school bus while crossing the street.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of 5th Avenue and 5th Street South at 7:00 on Tuesday morning.

St. Cloud Police say a school bus driven by 86-year-old David Chirhart of Sartell was northbound on 5th Avenue and was turning west onto 5th Street South. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman was walking northbound and was crossing the street in the crosswalk. Police say the driver didn't see the woman and struck her with the bus.

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver and the kids on the bus were not hurt in the incident. The bus was carrying District 742 students and was contracted through the Palmer Bus Service.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called in to assist with the crash reconstruction.

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