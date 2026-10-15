ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have arrested some juveniles following a crash in a stolen vehicle.

Witnesses Dispatched Police to an Abandoned Vehicle That Had Crashed

Officers responded to the area of 7th Street Southeast and Oakwood Drive just before Noon on Wednesday. A vehicle was found abandoned at that location after it hit a curb and became disabled.

Officers learned that several boys were seen running from the scene of the crash to a nearby apartment building.

Officers Bring in Backup to Assist in Rounding Up Suspects

A number of units responded to the apartment building where officers took several juvenile males into custody.

One of the boys, a 15-year-old from St. Cloud, was seen running from the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody. The boy was transported to a juvenile detention facility on charges related to the stolen car.

Two other suspects, a 14-year-old St. Cloud boy and a 15-year-old Minneapolis boy, were also taken into custody on unrelated felony warrants. Both of those boys were also brought to a juvenile detention center.

Police say several other young people were released pending further investigation.

Police Say a Common Tactic Was Used to Steal the Vehicle

Officers determined the suspects were able to take the vehicle by tampering with the ignition column.

No one was hurt in the incident.

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