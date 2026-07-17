St. Cloud Crash Sends Woman to Hospital After SUV Rolls Over
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt and another cited with a traffic violation after a crash in St. Cloud Thursday morning.
St. Cloud Police responded to the intersection of 25th Avenue North and 3rd Street North at around 11:20 a.m.
Police say a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Brenda Sunder of St. Joseph was eastbound on 3rd Street when she went through a red light and struck an SUV heading south on 25th Avenue. Sunder's vehicle hit the back of the SUV, causing it to roll over.
The 45-year-old driver from St. Cloud was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Sunder was not hurt in the crash and was ticketed for failing to obey a traffic signal.
No one else was involved in the crash.
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