St Cloud Police Investigating Early Morning Assault on 9th Avenue South

St Cloud Police Investigating Early Morning Assault on 9th Avenue South

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating an assault early Saturday morning that sent a Sauk Rapids woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South at around 3:20 a.m. They arrived to find a 23-year-old woman had been assaulted by two other women in the parking lot of a business in the area.

Police say the women are acquaintances and the assault was not a random incident.

The victim suffered substantial but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.

Police say the investigation is active and anyone who has information about the assault is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.

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Filed Under: st cloud police department
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