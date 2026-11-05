Three Revived After Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three people had to be revived on Thursday afternoon after drug overdoses.
Multiple Agencies Responded to the Scene Near Country Hearth
The St. Cloud Police Department says there was a large presence of police, fire, and paramedics in the 100 block of 5th Avenue SE just before 12:30 p.m.
Occupants of the Residence Alerted Authorities to the Unconscious Victims
Officers made contact with occupants of the house who said there were two women and a man who were unconscious and not breathing due to suspected fentanyl overdoses.
Authorities Administer Naloxone
Emergency responders administered Narcan and performed life-saving efforts.
All three regained consciousness and were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment.
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