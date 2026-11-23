ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a break-in at an east St. Cloud business.

Furniture Store Burglarized

Officers were dispatched to The Used Furniture Store at 1600 Highway 23 East at around 9:45 on Friday morning.

Staff members at the store told officers that cash, electronics, and other items were stolen.

Surveillance Video Shows Suspect

The burglary was caught on camera just after 5:15 a.m., when there were no workers at the business. The burglar is seen on video surveillance using tools to break into the business and ultimately took a white Chevy Express 3500 van with a license plate of YCG-9742.

Police ask anyone who sees the stolen van to call local law enforcement.

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