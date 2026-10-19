ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a new free monthly series at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

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Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says their Community Engagement Manager, Buddy King, has been developing the series "Hidden In Plain Sight," which features community members who aren't always in the spotlight or have unique stories to tell.

Tuesday, the featured topic is the Sudan fire

It is the story of a gentleman from Sudan who came to the U.S., his journey and his life.

Boulka says they are also working on the November event as well.

Just to give a sneak peek of the November topic, we're going to feature an event on Veterans Day that highlights the story of young veterans in our area.

Hidden in Plain Sight is at 6:00 p.m. in the Paramount Lobby.