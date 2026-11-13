ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has added two more Emmy Awards to his trophy case.

Steve Fines is the owner of Fines Aerial Imaging.

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He recently picked up two Midwest Regional Emmy Awards for the work that he did with Minnesota PBS on a pair of documentaries.

Fines says one of the documentaries is called "Bdote: A Birthing Island".

Bdote is a Dakota word for where the Mississippi River and Minnesota River come together. It's been a sacred site for them for what is believed to be over 10,000 years. It's a place where women come to give birth.

Fines says the other documentary is called "The Wild West Bank Sound".

It's about the history of music in the Cedar Riverside area from 1960 to about 1980. It really had a draw; it brought in some big names. It was a big area in music development.

Fines has been working with Minnesota PBS since 2018. They give him a call whenever they need some drone work done for a project. He says just a handful of people who work on a project actually get an Emmy.

Fines won two other Emmys for his work with PBS back in 2022.

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