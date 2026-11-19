The City of St. Cloud compost site is set to close for the season this Saturday, November 21st. In addition to that, St. Cloud Public Services Director, Luke Langner says the last curbside yard waste collection is next Monday, November 23rd.

Yard Waste

St. Cloud Assistant Public Services Director Dan Legatt reminds everyone how they should handle yard waste. He says St. Cloud residents can use the white yard waste bags or drop off yard waste at the compost site on the southside of St. Cloud. A permit is needed to use the compost site. The yard waste bags are $1.50 apiece and can be purchased at local convenience and grocery stores.

What's Accepted

Legatt outlines what should go into the yard waste bags. Items accepted include grass clippings, leaves, acorns, apples, and garden vegetation but no animal waste. He says sticks and branches should be bundled (12 inch diameter X 3 feet) with a yard waste bag attached to them.