St. Cloud Compost Site Closing, Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The season for composting and yard waste collection is coming to an end in St. Cloud.

The Public Works Department says the St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closing at the end of this week.

The site will be open today Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from noon until 6:00 p.m., Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. before closing for the season.

Additionally, Monday, November 21st will be the last day the city crews will pick up yard waste bags.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the department at 320-650-2900.

