St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Minden Township Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck was going north on 25th Avenue when it collided with an SUV going west on Highway 23.

The driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Danna Bromaghin, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, 62-year-old Ray Schwegler of Little Falls was not hurt.

