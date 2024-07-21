One Person Hurt In Crash Near Clearwater

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Clearwater on Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 22-year-old Nisha Walker of St. Paul was going west on I-94 when she left the road and rolled into the median.

Walker was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

