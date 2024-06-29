Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Days is in full swing this weekend with plenty to do. Hundreds of people lined the streets Saturday morning for the annual parade which featured plenty of floats, marching bands, and candy for the kids.
In addition to the candy, there was soda, t-shirts, and other goodies to be had. Saturday also has Chalk the Block and the Stearns History Museum's 40th Anniversary open house.
On Sunday there is the mayor's walking tour from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, Rock the Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Fred Yiran African Arts from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to wrap up the four days of festivities.
