Granite City Days 2022 Come to a Close at Lake George [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Another set of city-wide summer festivities has come to an end in central Minnesota. Granite City Days 2022 wrapped up Sunday with the closing ceremonies and second annual World Heritage Day.

The city of St. Cloud teamed up with St. Cloud State University to honor the diverse make-up of the city, and the school’s large international student population at Eastman Park beside Lake George.

Various students and student groups from St. Cloud State shared music and dances both traditional and contemporary with the crowd as a send-off for the city’s annual celebration.

This year’s Granite City Days festivities also included the first Summertime by George concert of the season, the Lemonade Art Fair, Opening Ceremonies with the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, the Liberty Block Party, Granite City Days Parade, St. Cloud’s Got Talent, fireworks, WJON/ Granite City Days 5K, and adult softball tournament.

