ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new event for Granite City Days promises to be a wet and wild time. The River Rats Water Ski Show will wow fans with two shows on Saturday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The River Rats are all volunteers and put on weekly shows.

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says the event has a fun theme, too:

"They are doing the Never River, which is a play on Peter Pan, and so they'll have all sorts of different characters that you'll be able to see through their show. They'll be pyramiding, they'll be water tricks, all sorts of fun things, and bringing back that water element, so we're really excited about highlighting the Mississippi River."

The River Rats Water Ski Show has been thrilling audiences throughout Minnesota for 50 years.

The River Rats started out as the University of Minnesota Water Ski Club.

Thompson says the best place to view the area will be at a local park:

"The best viewing area is going to be from Wilson Park, so there'll be some bleacher sets there in the dog park area, and that we promise there'll be, we'll do some clean up before hand (laughs), like no worries there, but it is going to be the best viewing of the actual performance of the show from the dog park area."

There will be free parking in Wilson Park's lot, but Thompson recommends parking in the neighboring streets and then walking down the hill to watch the show.

Show times are 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and are free to attend. There will be a meet and greet between shows as well.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Visit Greater St. Cloud

Visit Greater St. Cloud Visit Greater St. Cloud

Visit Greater St. Cloud Visit Greater St. Cloud

Visit Greater St. Cloud Visit Greater St. Cloud

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich

The Best Reviews From People Who Had The Worst Time Visiting The White House You think people are impressed visiting the White House? Think again. Visitors who have toured the White House grounds have taken to Yelp to voice their displeasure about everything from the size of the building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. to Secret Service being rude to them when they got lost. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll