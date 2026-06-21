Granite City Days Brings Peter Pan To The River
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new event for Granite City Days promises to be a wet and wild time. The River Rats Water Ski Show will wow fans with two shows on Saturday afternoon.
The River Rats are all volunteers and put on weekly shows.
Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says the event has a fun theme, too:
"They are doing the Never River, which is a play on Peter Pan, and so they'll have all sorts of different characters that you'll be able to see through their show. They'll be pyramiding, they'll be water tricks, all sorts of fun things, and bringing back that water element, so we're really excited about highlighting the Mississippi River."
The River Rats Water Ski Show has been thrilling audiences throughout Minnesota for 50 years.
The River Rats started out as the University of Minnesota Water Ski Club.
Thompson says the best place to view the area will be at a local park:
"The best viewing area is going to be from Wilson Park, so there'll be some bleacher sets there in the dog park area, and that we promise there'll be, we'll do some clean up before hand (laughs), like no worries there, but it is going to be the best viewing of the actual performance of the show from the dog park area."
There will be free parking in Wilson Park's lot, but Thompson recommends parking in the neighboring streets and then walking down the hill to watch the show.
Show times are 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and are free to attend. There will be a meet and greet between shows as well.
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