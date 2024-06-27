Parade Behavior Guidelines Heading Into Granite City Days

The Granite City Days Parade will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Granite City Days Co-Chairs Alisa Schmidt and Marci Sussenguth joined me on WJON. Schmidt says the parade will include approximately 70 units which includes marching bands. She says those handing out candy are instructed to under hand the candy to the curb and not at spectators. The expectation is that all floats will be family friendly. Schmidt says they keep the units that have music separated. If any of these units have animals they are required to clean up after them. She says all of their parade float entries are aware of these requirements.

As for spectators at the parade... Please don't enter the roadway where units are, watch the children you are responsible for and allow kids to have first crack at the candy that is given out.

Granite City Days Event Schedule:

Thursday June 27:

Empowered Stars: A Wacosa and Paramount Center for the Arts collaboration. @ the Paramount.

Lemonade Art Fair @ St. Cloud State - 11am -7pm.. Opening ceremonies and Mayor's Rock On awards from 7-7:30pm... St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Concert 7:30-8:30pm

Friday June 28:

Liberty Block Party: The Rockin’ Hollywoods, Mason Dixon Line and Robby Vee with his Rock and Roll Caravan. 5pm @ Whitney Park

Saturday June 29:

Coborn's Granite City Days Parade: 10am-2pm

Chalk the Block: 12pm-2pm

Stearns County History Museum 40th Anniversary open house and exhibit opening. 1-3pm

Sunday June 30

Mayor's History Walking Tour: 11am-12pm

Rock the Park: 11am-3pm

Fred Yiran African Arts: 11am-4pm

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Marci and Alisa, it is available below.