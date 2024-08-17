Rice Days Winds Down Summer Festivals [PHOTOS]
RICE (WJON News) --Summer is winding down and so are the summer city festivals. Rice Days took place on Saturday with a ton of fun events for the whole family.
There were kids' games and bouncy houses, and the Rice Days Market by the water tower, the kiddie parade at 11:45 a.m., and the full parade at Noon. The Parade featured classic cars, floats, and plent of cand for the kids, plus a few stuffed animals being tossed from the attractions too.
Then in the afternoon and evening, there are the fire department water fights, DJ Scotty, and the street dance. Hundreds took advantage of the great weather to take part in all the festivities.
