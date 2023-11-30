One Hospitalized After Rollover on Icy Road Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Rice resident was hurt in a rollover crash near Little Falls Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Haven Road about one mile south of Little Falls.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Heather Buttenhoff was driving north on Highway 10 and hit a patch of ice when exiting on the overpass to Haven Road.

Authorities say Buttenhoff lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over onto the roof. Buttenhoff was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker