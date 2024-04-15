Colorado Man Seriously Hurt in Central Minnesota Crash
RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Colorado man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Friday.
The sheriff's office says 50-year-old Robert Theis of Golden, Colorado was heading west on Quest Road when the crash happened.
As Theis approached the intersection with 360th Avenue the sheriff's office says he left the road on a curve, entered the ditch, and rolled. Theis was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with severe injuries.
The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m. about four miles east of Harding in Richardson Township.
