Fireworks Accident in Morrison County Injures Colorado Man
CUSHING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Colorado man had to be taken to the hospital after a fireworks accident in Morrison County on Saturday.
The sheriff's office was dispatched to a home off Emerald Road at around 1:45 a.m. The residence is approximately three miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.
The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Colton Husen of Breckenridge, Colorado, was lighting off a mortar-style firework while holding it up in the air. The mortar blew up from the bottom and launched a projectile into Husen's side.
Mayo Ambulance brought Husen to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.
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