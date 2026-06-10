Motorcyclist Injured in Early Morning Deer Collision on Highway 10
BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt early Wednesday morning when his motorcycle struck a deer.
The incident happened on Highway 10 about three miles north of Royalton in Bellevue Township.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash just after 1:30 a.m.
Authorities say 60-year-old Dale Larsen of Little Falls was traveling on Highway 10 near 83rd Street when his bike struck the animal.
Larsen was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.
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